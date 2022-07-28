Touching tribute to Indigenous lives lost to the residential school system held in Huntsville
On Thursday, more than 60 people gathered outside St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Huntsville, honouring victims of residential schools.
"My grandfather's name was Hilton Staats, and it made me cry to hear that last name," said humanitarian Joyce Jonathan Crone.
It was an emotional day of learning, unity and healing, as those in attendance heard stories about the lasting impacts of the system on generations of First Nations, Métis and Inuit.
"We can only heal when we speak up and when people get confronted directly about atrocities that happened. We need to educate our children," said residential school survivor Mi-Shell Jessen.
The gathering comes as Pope Francis makes his way across the country, apologizing for the abuse suffered by thousands in residential schools, largely run by the Catholic Church.
"I hope that they take away that it happened. They have to realize that it did happen. They have to educate themselves, and we have to come together," said Dallas Boudreau, the chairperson of Truth and Reconciliation at St. Mary's.
At the same time, Paster Paul Hogan said that in some ways, the apology falls short.
He said the pontiff has yet to renounce the Doctrine of Discovery, a decree used to justify the colonization of Indigenous lands.
"It's incumbent upon myself, as a representative and a leader within the church, because of my position, to speak up and speak out. So I intend to actively work against the doctrine of discovery," said Hogan.
For Jonathan Crone, the apology is a good first step, but the path forward needs to be paved with action.
"We've heard government sorry's before and church sorry's before. I know this is a big one and was called for by Indigenous leaders, people across the country, but unless there is immediate action that is followed up, it will be hallow and fall on deaf ears," Jonathan Crone said.
"There has to be a different path shedding our skin and working together as indigenous people and settlers," he added.
As the path to healing continues, Jonathan Crone said she plans to start cultural awareness, training with St. Mary's and another church in the area, helping to further educate and bring people together in the fall.
