BARRIE, ONT. -- For one of its final weekends of the season, Orillia's See You on the Patio program Friday featured a touching tribute.

On Friday night, passersby through Orillia's downtown were encouraged to stop by and sign a large mural, all part of a dedication to the city's frontline workers.

"I think once people see it, I want them to be able to see themselves in it, reflected in the artwork itself and to also just find a moment to show appreciation," says Natalie Very B., a local artist who put the piece together. "Really, that gratitude that we have, but we're not able to show it every day, just to write a sweet message for someone who has been a frontline worker, so they know that they are special."

The artwork was on display during Friday's See You on the Patio, which sees Mississauga Street shut down to vehicular traffic on Friday evenings and Saturdays throughout the summer.

The mural was meant to be a sign of respect, shining a spotlight on some of the workers who have never stopped throughout the pandemic.

"I'm sure the fact that we're into a fourth wave has come as a bit of a blow, or a significant blow to many, and we need, we love and appreciate that our frontline workers have done and will continue to do," says Steve Clarke, the mayor of Orillia.

The artwork, including all of the messages of support left on it, will be permanently displayed at the city's new recreation centre.