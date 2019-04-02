

CTV Barrie





A special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night in Tottenham to address the town’s poor water quality issues.

The meeting was called after some residents complained of discoloured and sometimes chunky water flowing from their taps.

Nancy McBride and Cheryl-Ann Schmidt, two Tottenham residents, formed a group called Tottenham Water and launched an online petition to garner support.

“We found out there were high levels of trihalomethanes in our water which are carcinogenic," said McBride. “I see something that I don't want to drink, and I am repulsed by it."

“People think it's fine to live with water like this, but we disagree," said Schmidt.

The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit deems the water safe, but Dr. Charles Gardner said the levels of carcinogens concern them.

“We had been advising the Ministry of the Environment and Conservation and [have] been advising the municipality to look at what else it can do in the interim.”

A public information session to discuss the city’s water quality will be held at the Tottenham community and fitness centre between 7 and 9 p.m.