BARRIE, ONT. -- A New Tecumseth man faces multiple charges following a neighbourhood barbecue that police say ended in gunfire.

According to police, two men got into a dispute at the Tottenham barbecue on Martin Trail Saturday. Police allege one of the men had a gun and shot several rounds into the air before taking off in a vehicle.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The accused turned himself in the following day.

The 31-year-old man is charged with having an illegal gun, recklessly firing a weapon, and uttering threats, among others.

Police say the gun used hasn't been located. They are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.