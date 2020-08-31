Advertisement
Tottenham neighbourhood bbq ends in gunfire
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 12:06PM EDT
(File image)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A New Tecumseth man faces multiple charges following a neighbourhood barbecue that police say ended in gunfire.
According to police, two men got into a dispute at the Tottenham barbecue on Martin Trail Saturday. Police allege one of the men had a gun and shot several rounds into the air before taking off in a vehicle.
Luckily, no one was injured.
The accused turned himself in the following day.
The 31-year-old man is charged with having an illegal gun, recklessly firing a weapon, and uttering threats, among others.
Police say the gun used hasn't been located. They are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.