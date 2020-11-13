BARRIE, ONT. -- A Tottenham woman is celebrating winning $100,000 with a lottery scratch ticket.

"This is my first big win," said Amber Chase.

Chase used the OLG app to check her ticket and said she was so shocked she had her mother scan it. "We cried happy tears," she said.

Chase said she plans to save her winnings for school and her three children. "This is life-changing. I feel like this win is the universe telling me that I'm doing things right in my life," she said.

The winning Instant Crossword Tripler ticket was purchased at Mac's on Queen Street in Tottenham.