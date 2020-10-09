BARRIE, ONT. -- Kelly Lannigan has big plans after winning $94,536.50 with Lotto 6/49.

The 55-year-old Tottenham man said he checked his ticket for the Sept. 30, 2020, draw using the OLG app. "When I realized I won big, I was stunned," he said.

"It still doesn't feel real," the tree planter said while picking up his cheque from the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I have been dreaming about converting a school bus into an RV for years. This is definitely happening!"

Lannigan matched five numbers plus the bonus number on his winning ticket purchased at Mac's on Queen Street in Tottenham.