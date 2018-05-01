Featured
Tottenham man charged for historic sexual assault: OPP
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 1, 2018 1:10PM EDT
The OPP say a Tottenham man has been charged in connection with a decades old sexual assault.
According to provincial police, the 60 year old allegedly committed the historic sexual assault more than two decades ago.
Police say the accused has been charged with several sex-related offences.
He is set to appear in court on May 10.