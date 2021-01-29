BARRIE, ONT. -- Nottawasaga provincial police charged a Tottenham man with the murder of his mother after the woman's body was found inside their home.

Provincial police say officers found 63-year-old Claudia Anna Ricci's body after getting a call for service to the Clifford Crescent home in Tottenham in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Ricci's 31-year-old son, Christopher Iannacchino, is in police custody, charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not released details of the investigation, including how Ricci died.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide and say there is no threat to the public's safety.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.