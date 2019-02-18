

CTV Barrie





“This is the branch’s 75th anniversary. It’s a week-long celebration.”

The president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 329, Gary Brown, says that celebrating 75 years is a landmark for the more than 200 members at the Tottenham branch as many legions face financial difficulties and have been forced to close their doors. He's happy they are still going strong.

“You learn a lot of stuff here. You can talk to anybody in the legion. It’s a safe place to go and to chat. You’ve got all ages coming in and a real sense of camaraderie,” says Tottenham Councillor Alan Lacey.

For veterans, like Walter Yovdoshuk, it’s a place for like-minded people.

“It’s a place where I can have a friendship, and association with people who understand where I come from and what I did and I can understand why they are here.”

Brown says the legion works to help the community in any way they can.

“We’re here for everybody if anybody needs help, including food banks. We do the best we can as volunteers in the community.”

The anniversary celebrations continue all week, with a trivia night and gala dinner. They will wrap up the festivities by burying a time capsule that will be opened in 25 years for the 100th anniversary.