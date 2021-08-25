BARRIE, ONT. -- A construction worker from Tottenham has half a million reasons to celebrate after winning big with a lottery scratch ticket.

Alessandro Ionta said his mind went blank as the big wheel was spinning. "I was shocked when it landed on $500,000. This whole experience has been excellent."

The married father of three said he's been playing Bigger Spin since the lottery game started.

The 57-year-old said he plans to pay off his mortgage, complete some home renovations and put some of his winnings aside for his kids.

"I'll figure out a celebration for my wife and I. Maybe a vacation when it's safe to travel again," he said.

Ionta purchased his winning ticket at Tomas Convenience on Queen Street in Bolton.

HOW BIGGER SPIN WORKS

Bigger Spin offers three ways to win. First, scratch the ticket to win instant cash prizes or a spin.

If the spin prize is won, ticket holders need to visit any OLG retail location to validate the ticket and watch the animated wheel spin on the lottery terminal screen.

Every Spin is a guaranteed win with prizes ranging from $10 to $150,000 or the Bigger Spin.

Winning the Bigger Spin prize means an actual spin on the big wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto for a guaranteed prize of $500,000 up to $1 million.