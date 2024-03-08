BARRIE
Barrie

    • Tottenham and Newmarket locals win big with Lotto Max

    A group of four from York and Simcoe counties hold their big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Source OLG) A group of four from York and Simcoe counties hold their big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Source OLG)
    Two residents from Tottenham and Newmarket are among a group of four celebrating a big lottery win.

    The group purchased the Lotto Max ticket worth $190,350 at a 7-Eleven on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge.

    "I took the ticket to the store, and when I saw the Big Winner screen, I was so excited. I went straight home to call the team," Mickford Durgana of Woodbridge shared with OLG while picking up the group's winnings.

    The group participated in the lottery for seven years before finally hitting the jackpot.

    "It was all excitement after that," Bibi Persaud of Tottenham said. "It feels awesome."

    Some members have big plans for their earnings, including vacations, children's education, and future savings.

