Tory MPP Jim Wilson abruptly resigned last week, and on Monday CTV News confirmed allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour prompted the departure.

The Ontario premier’s office issued a statement on Friday saying Wilson was leaving his post to “seek treatment for addiction issues,” but offered few other details.

Andrew Kimber also resigned from the Premier’s office on Friday. His departure was not acknowledged until Monday. Kimber was Ford’s executive director of issues management and legislative affairs.

He is facing separate allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Community Services Minister Lisa MacLeod told reporters that third-party investigations are underway.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

- With files from CTV News