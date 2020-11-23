Advertisement
Toronto woman killed in Innisfil crash
Published Monday, November 23, 2020 11:42AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 23, 2020 11:56AM EST
South Simcoe Police vehicles in January (Photo cred: South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police are investigating a deadly collision in Innisfil that claimed a Toronto woman's life on Sunday.
Police say a car lost control and slid into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck sending both vehicles into the ditch in the area of Sideroad 5 and Highway 89.
The 22-year-old Toronto woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the pickup truck driver was not hurt in the crash.
The area was closed for about eight hours for the investigation but has since reopened.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.