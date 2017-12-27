

CTV Barrie





A 49-year-old woman from Toronto was killed in a Christmas Day crash in Springwater Township.

The crash happened on County Road 53 between Carson and Sunnidale Roads, northeast of Barrie.

The deceased was in a car with two other people. They were taken to hospital with critical injuries, but their conditions have since improved.

A child and two adults in the second vehicle had only minor injuries.

The OPP is still trying to determine what happened, but weather is being considered a possible factor.