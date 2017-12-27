Featured
Toronto woman identified as deceased in Monday crash
Fatal crash on County Rd 53 in Springwater, Ont. (OPP Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 6:59PM EST
A 49-year-old woman from Toronto was killed in a Christmas Day crash in Springwater Township.
The crash happened on County Road 53 between Carson and Sunnidale Roads, northeast of Barrie.
The deceased was in a car with two other people. They were taken to hospital with critical injuries, but their conditions have since improved.
A child and two adults in the second vehicle had only minor injuries.
The OPP is still trying to determine what happened, but weather is being considered a possible factor.