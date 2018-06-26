

CTV Barrie





A 29-year-old Toronto woman is facing several charges after being stopped by police along Highway 400 in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe Police, officers received a call around 2:19 a.m. on Sunday about a suspected impaired driver heading toward Highway 400 in Innisfil.

Officers stopped the vehicle on the shoulder of the southbound ramp of Highway 400 at Innisfil Beach Road. They say a child was asleep in the back seat.

Police say the woman refused to provide a breath sample and was subsequently arrested and charged.

An officer was assaulted while trying to place the woman in a cruiser, police said. The officer was not seriously hurt and did not require medical assistance.

Officers made arrangements for the care of the child.

The woman was transported to the South Division where during the course of investigation, officers discovered a quantity of suspected narcotics in her purse, police said.

Police charged the woman with failing to provide a breath sample, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession.

The woman’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days. She was released with a future court date.