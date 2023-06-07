Toronto woman charged with stunt driving in Simcoe County

A Toronto woman faces charges after police stopped her for going well over the posted speed limit in Cookstown, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they pulled over a 61-year-old at about 9 p.m. Saturday for travelling 106 km/h in a 40km/h zone on County Road.

She was charged with failing to comply with demands, operating while prohibited and stunt driving.

Police suspended her license for 90 days and impounded her vehicle for 45 days.