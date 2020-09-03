BARRIE, ONT. -- The search for a missing 21-year-old Scarborough woman who fell overboard on Lake Simcoe in Innisfil, Ont., while touring with friends continues Friday.

Friends say Kenane Tafese Teklemariam was celebrating her upcoming birthday when she was suddenly swept away into the water.

"She wanted to hold a ladder and place her feet in the water, but she didn't know the wave was pretty strong," says the victim's friend, Feven Mengistu.

Friends say Teklemariam wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Mengistu says one of their friends jumped in after Teklemaria, but "the waves were too strong."

Mengistu says Teklemariam moved to Toronto 10 years ago from Ethiopia with her family and was preparing to graduate from York University's social work program.

The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit divers are scouring the lake for the young woman as her family and friends keep a watchful eye from the dock.

Witnesses say the victim's loved ones were at the scene all night.

The extensive search began on Thursday around 3 p.m. at the Government Dock at the end of the 30th Sideroad but was called off six hours later when it got too dark and stormy weather moved in.

South Simcoe Police, Barrie police and the OPP were back out Friday morning combing the lake.

South Simcoe Police Staff Sergeant Henry Geoffrey says they plan to remain at the scene until nightfall. "We will continue until we find her," he says, adding they will return in the morning if Teklemariam isn't found tonight. "As the days go by, the prospects become less. We are always hopeful for the best outcome."

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.