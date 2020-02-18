BARRIE -- Two Toronto residents were lucky to escape unhurt after their car went through the ice on Lake Simcoe.

Officers say the pair were out ice fishing on the lake in Innisfil and got into their vehicle to leave when it plunged through a pressure crack on Monday.

The duo quickly escaped, but the car ended up partially submerged in the freezing water.

Police say a Good Samaritan helped to pull the vehicle from the water with a snow machine. The car lost its bumper and has interior water damage. It had to be towed back to Toronto.

The incident has police reminding the public that no ice is safe ice. "Ice can shift, be unpredictable and have varying thickness."