Toronto men face drugs, weapons charges after vehicle search near Orillia
Orillia OPP displays a taser ring allegedly seized during a vehicle search in Cumberland Beach, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 6, 2021 (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Toronto men were arrested north of Orillia and face several charges after police allege drugs and an illegal "taser ring" were found during a vehicle search.
According to the Orillia OPP, officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Wednesday afternoon when they were made aware of a vehicle that was "potentially being used by drug dealers."
Police said they stopped the vehicle in question in Cumberland Beach and arrested the two men and a woman.
A 26-year-old Toronto man is charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
While a 20-year-old Toronto man faces charges of:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid
- Possession of a schedule I substance - opioid
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Three counts of failure to comply with release order
They say the woman was not charged and was released unconditionally.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.