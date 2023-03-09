Toronto man wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance considered dangerous: OPP

What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

The Bank of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Bank Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area

Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.

Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans

Someone claiming to be the Mexican drug cartel allegedly responsible for the abduction of four Americans and the killing of two of them has condemned the violence and purportedly turned over its own members who were involved to authorities.

