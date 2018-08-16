

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police say a 22-year-old Toronto man is dead after a motorcycle crash north of the city on Wednesday night.

York regional police say officers responded to the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a transport truck in Vaughan at about 10 p.m.

Police say the 22-year-old motorcycle driver died on scene and the truck driver was uninjured.

They say investigators are looking to speak to witnesses.

Anyone who has information about the crash or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact police.