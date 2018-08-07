

CTV Barrie





One man has died while swimming in the Muskoka River at a Bracebridge park on Monday.

The Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Kelvin Grove Park just after 5 p.m. They say a man had gone swimming off the dock and failed to resurface.

Emergency crews and the underwater search and recovery unit responded and began a search.

The body of a 38-year-old Toronto man was found a couple hours later.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Tuesday.