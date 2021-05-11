Advertisement
Toronto man charged in Barrie for violating stay-at-home order and drug possession
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 11:32AM EDT
A 28-year-old Toronto man in Barrie Sun., May 9, 2021 is facing several drug charges in addition to a fine under the stay-at-home order. (Barrie Police/ FILE)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police stopped to speak with the occupants of a vehicle near an Essa Road hotel in Barrie Sunday afternoon and found more than they expected.
Officers found a large amount of cash, drugs, and weapons in the vehicle.
A 28-year-old Toronto man is facing several drug charges in addition to a fine under the stay-at-home order.
The accused will have a future court date to answer to the charges.
