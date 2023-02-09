Toronto man arrested in Wasaga Beach 2022 attempted murder investigation

Provincial police charged a Toronto resident with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault in Wasaga Beach last year.

According to Huronia West OPP, officers were called to an address on River Road East on the night of February 2, 2022, and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, and police say he has since recovered.

Police said two men were seen fleeing the area on foot.

They noted investigators believed the incident was targeted.

Yesterday, Toronto police assisted with arresting a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the investigation.

Along with attempted murder, the accused is charged with two counts of forcible confinement, break and enter, and a weapon-related offence.