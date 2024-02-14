BARRIE
Barrie

    • Toronto man accused of selling drugs in Collingwood faces charges

    Police display drugs, cash and other evidence allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Collingwood, Ont., on Mon., Feb. 12, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police display drugs, cash and other evidence allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Collingwood, Ont., on Mon., Feb. 12, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A Toronto man is charged with drug trafficking after police pulled over a vehicle in Collingwood on Monday.

    Police say officers had been gathering information on the accused since last month as part of a drug trafficking investigation, alleging the accused was attending "numerous locations in the Collingwood area and trafficking cocaine."

    During the traffic stop on Monday, officers claim they seized roughly three ounces of cocaine, nearly $7,000 cash, and items that are believed to be proceeds of crime, including jewelry.

    Officers also say they found evidence related to the investigation during a search in Hanmer, Ont.

    "The value of all the items seized by police is estimated to be over $40,000," OPP stated in a release.

    The 35-year-old man is scheduled to make a court appearance in Collingwood next month.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News