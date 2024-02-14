Toronto man accused of selling drugs in Collingwood faces charges

A Toronto man is charged with drug trafficking after police pulled over a vehicle in Collingwood on Monday.

Police say officers had been gathering information on the accused since last month as part of a drug trafficking investigation, alleging the accused was attending "numerous locations in the Collingwood area and trafficking cocaine."

During the traffic stop on Monday, officers claim they seized roughly three ounces of cocaine, nearly $7,000 cash, and items that are believed to be proceeds of crime, including jewelry.

Officers also say they found evidence related to the investigation during a search in Hanmer, Ont.

"The value of all the items seized by police is estimated to be over $40,000," OPP stated in a release.

The 35-year-old man is scheduled to make a court appearance in Collingwood next month.