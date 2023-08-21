Toronto man, 58, dies in crash in Bracebridge

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in Bracebridge Sunday morning.

Provincial police say the deadly crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Muskoka Road 118 between Balls Drive and West Mall Road.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

Police closed Muskoka Road 118 in both directions between Wellington Street and Tamarack Trail for several hours for the investigation.

OPP says the victim is a 58-year-old from Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask witnesses to the crash or anyone with video of the collision to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.