Toronto journalist voices Justin Trudeau character on episode of 'The Simpsons'
This undated image from Fox Broadcasting is a still from "The Simpsons."
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 11:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 11:46AM EDT
A Toronto journalist will voice Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on this week's episode of The Simpsons.
Lucas Meyer of Newstalk 10-10 says he got the part after putting together an impressions video on YouTube.
The episode sees Lisa mistakenly given political asylum in Canada during a family trip to Niagara Falls.
Tim Long, a Canadian-born consulting producer on "The Simpsons," says Trudeau briefly talks to Lisa in the episode.