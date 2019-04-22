

The Canadian Press





A Toronto journalist will voice Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on this week's episode of The Simpsons.

Lucas Meyer of Newstalk 10-10 says he got the part after putting together an impressions video on YouTube.

The episode sees Lisa mistakenly given political asylum in Canada during a family trip to Niagara Falls.

Tim Long, a Canadian-born consulting producer on "The Simpsons," says Trudeau briefly talks to Lisa in the episode.