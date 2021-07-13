Advertisement
Toronto duo face weapons and drug charges after arrest in Barrie
A weapon, cell phones and cash are displayed as evidence following the arrest of two Toronto teens in Barrie, Ont. on Sun. July 11, 2021 (Barrie Police Services)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Toronto teens are spending time behind bars awaiting a bail hearing after being arrested in Barrie, police say.
According to police, the accused, ages 18 and 16, were arrested at a Shanty Bay residence Sunday.
The pair are charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, drug possession and trafficking involving cocaine and fentanyl.
Police say the weapon is a "sawed-off pump-action gun [that] looks like a sawed-off shotgun but is a pellet gun."
Police say the duo were also charged in connection with an assault that occurred in February.
The investigation is ongoing.