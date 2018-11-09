

The Canadian Press





GEORGETOWN, Guyana - A Toronto resident says an emergency landing at an airport in Guyana was something of a double miracle.

Invor Bedessee says he was on board the Toronto-bound Fly Jamaica aircraft that skidded off the runway at Guyana's biggest airport early Friday morning.

Fly Jamaica says the plane had problems with its hydraulics and had to return to the airport shortly after takeoff.

When it landed, a spokesman says the aircraft went off the runwayy badly damaging the right wing and engine.

Bedessee says the trouble began before takeoff when crew members spent 45 minutes trying to shut one of the doors.

He says the captain reported the hydraulics problem minutes after takeoff and got the plane back to the airport safely, but then things got dramatic.

Bedessee says the plane drove over spikes that burst its tires before crashing through a chain-link fence and coming to rest at the edge of a small cliff.

He says he's still shaken up after the crash, which officials say sent two people to hospital.

Global Affairs says none of the 82 Canadians on board at the time were hurt.