BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch as unsettled weather moves through Simcoe Muskoka.

The weather agency had issued a tornado watch for the region earlier on Monday, but it has since ended.

Viewer video sent to CTV News appears to show a funnel cloud near the Dundalk area.

According to Environment Canada, some funnel clouds were reported in the morning hours, and waterspouts were pictured "over Lake Huron moving towards shorelines."

The thunderstorms could produce strong winds and heavy rain.