Advertisement
Tornado watch ends for region, severe thunderstorm watch begins
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 12:11PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 17, 2020 3:20PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch as unsettled weather moves through Simcoe Muskoka.
The weather agency had issued a tornado watch for the region earlier on Monday, but it has since ended.
Viewer video sent to CTV News appears to show a funnel cloud near the Dundalk area.
According to Environment Canada, some funnel clouds were reported in the morning hours, and waterspouts were pictured "over Lake Huron moving towards shorelines."
The thunderstorms could produce strong winds and heavy rain.