BARRIE -- ***UPDATE 7:05 P.M.***

All Tornado warnings lifted in Dufferin County.

*** As of 4:30 p.m. ***

A tornado warning is in effect for southern Dufferin County.

Environment Canada meteorologists say they are tracking a storm that could produce a tornado.

The locations impacted are now Orangeville, Grand Valley and the rest of southern Dufferin County.

The weather agency says damaging winds and intense local rainfall is also possible.

A tornado watch is in effect for the rest of Dufferin County.

A tornado warning is also in place in parts of southwester Ontario.

We will continue to track this storm and have more details as they become available.