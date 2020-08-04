Advertisement
Tornado warnings downgraded in Dufferin County, watches remain
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 4:53PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 7:07PM EDT
BARRIE -- ***UPDATE 7:05 P.M.***
All Tornado warnings lifted in Dufferin County.
*** As of 4:30 p.m. ***
A tornado warning is in effect for southern Dufferin County.
Environment Canada meteorologists say they are tracking a storm that could produce a tornado.
The locations impacted are now Orangeville, Grand Valley and the rest of southern Dufferin County.
The weather agency says damaging winds and intense local rainfall is also possible.
A tornado watch is in effect for the rest of Dufferin County.
A tornado warning is also in place in parts of southwester Ontario.
We will continue to track this storm and have more details as they become available.