BARRIE, ONT. -- A tornado warning is in effect for Innisfil, Alliston, and Angus on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada blasted the warning as a large cell moved over Simcoe County on Thursday around 2:30.

The weather agency warns anyone in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the southern part of Simcoe County and Northern Dufferin County were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning because of a storm with winds raging at 55km/h.

The tornado warning that was issued around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago has ended.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey County areas.

TUESDAY STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES

Storm clean-up continues in parts of Simcoe County, and Muskoka after thunderstorms and heavy rain fell Tuesday night.

Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit the Penetanguishene area.

NTP is investigating whether a tornado also struck the Lake of Bays Tuesday. Dr. David Sills tells CTV News the team visited the area Wednesday and found the damage was fairly widespread, and it would take some time to analyze before they could conclude if a tornado did touch down.