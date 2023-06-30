Tornado warning issued for Simcoe County

A tornado warning has been issued Friday afternoon for Simcoe County, with damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall possible.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada stated on its website shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is "possibly producing a tornado," the national weather agency noted.

Residents are urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," it noted on its website.

The tornado warning is also in effect for Owen Sound, Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes.