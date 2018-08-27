Featured
Tornado warning issued for parts of Simcoe County
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 8:13PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 27, 2018 10:19PM EDT
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Simcoe County
A tornado warning is in effect for
-Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
A tornado warning has ended for
-Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
Meteorologists aretracking two dangerous thunderstorms.
According to Environment Canada one dangerous thunderstorm produced a brief tornado over Lake Simcoe east of Hawkestone.
It then moved east at 50 km/h over Lake Simcoe.
Environment Canada says areas impacted include Lake Simcoe, Beaverton, Lagoon City.
The second dangerous thunderstorm was located north of Campbell’s Beach, and also moved east.
People in or near these areas should be on the lookout for extreme weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.