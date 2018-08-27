

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Simcoe County

A tornado warning is in effect for

-Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

A tornado warning has ended for

-Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

Meteorologists aretracking two dangerous thunderstorms.

According to Environment Canada one dangerous thunderstorm produced a brief tornado over Lake Simcoe east of Hawkestone.

It then moved east at 50 km/h over Lake Simcoe.

Environment Canada says areas impacted include Lake Simcoe, Beaverton, Lagoon City.

The second dangerous thunderstorm was located north of Campbell’s Beach, and also moved east.

People in or near these areas should be on the lookout for extreme weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.