BARRIE, ONT. -- Cleanup efforts are continuing in Barrie's south end Saturday with assistance from a global charity.

BAPS Charities is a global enterprise that works in nine countries across five continents. Its volunteers focus on areas of need both locally and around the world.

On Saturday, volunteers from BAPS charities from Barrie and the GTA gathered in the south-end of the city to help with the ongoing cleanup efforts.

Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and Barrie Councillor Sergio Morales were on-hand as well.

The group is expected to continue to help throughout the weekend.