

CTV News





The Progressive Conservatives have declared victory in last night's federal byelection in York-Simcoe.



Last night supporters in Sutton erupted into cheers as Scot Davidson entered the room where his campaign party was taking place. The Georgina businessman and entrepreneur, and now first-time politician says he’s excited to get to work on Parliament Hill.

“We're going to support small business. Small business has reached out to me and they felt small business has lost its voice in Ottawa,” he says.

The York-Simcoe riding has been blue since 2004. Davidson was confident it would stay that way and say his victory as a preview to the federal election this fall.

“Together we signed a message to Justin Trudeau that his days are numbered as prime minister,” he said in his speech Monday night.

He also thanks the voters, knowing he’ll have to win them over again in October.

Davidson captured just over 50 per cent of the vote, with Liberal Shaun Tanaka's getting 31 per cent. Davidson is replacing Peter Van Loan, who left the seat vacant when he retired.



Meanwhile, in the B-C riding of Burnaby South, N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh won his do-or-die bid to capture a seat in the House of Commons with just over 38 per cent of the vote.

In Quebec's Outremont riding, Liberal contender Rachel Bendayan won with more than 40 per cent.



***With files from the Canadian Press***