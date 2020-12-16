BARRIE, ONT. -- Despite low COVID-19 case numbers, Muskoka shifted into red level restrictions this week as part of the province's COVID-19 response framework.

The province moved the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) into tighter safety measures after surging COVID-19 cases across Simcoe County.

Communities across Muskoka expressed frustration with being lumped in with Simcoe County's climbing infection rates.

Muskoka merged with the Simcoe County Health Unit in 2005 when the Muskoka-Parry Sound Health Unit was abolished and split into two health units. Parry Sound merged with North Bay, while Muskoka merged with Simcoe County.

The merge was controversial 15 years ago, and today, it's even more so as businesses and officials voice the unfairness of being placed in the red zone because of high transmission rates further south.

SMDHU's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, conceded Tuesday that most of the infections are from the Barrie and south Simcoe areas, not Muskoka.

The health unit reports Muskoka has had a little over 100 lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, in stark contrast to the nearly 2,300 cases in Simcoe County.

Before the region went into the red zone, Gardner said he had reached out to the province about the contrasting infection rates between Muskoka and Simcoe County. "There's certainly a concern in Muskoka about being treated in the same as way as Simcoe even though their transmission patterns are very different," he said last week.

On Tuesday, the region's top doc said if the province had allowed that separation, Muskoka would most likely not face the same strict measures as Simcoe County.

"Muskoka's coloured designation would either be green or yellow," Gardner said, adding that the caseload per population would mean a much lower designation for the area than red.

Green is the lowest level, with yellow one step up.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith took to social media last week, stating how the move was unfair for Muskoka residents. It reads, "Disappointed that Muskoka is being tied-in with the south end of our health unit. Units covering a large geography with non-contiguous communities need to micro-target restrictions. This will be punishing on retailers who have a very limited number of weeks/years to make $."

Still, the decision to separate regions under a designated health unit is ultimately the province's decision. Ontario has yet to separate any health units since the province introduced the new coloured system.