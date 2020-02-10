BARRIE -- Legendary musical icon Tony Bennett will croon the crowds at Casino Rama in May.

The Fly Me To The Moon singer is scheduled to perform on Friday, May 1st at the entertainment resort.

Other fan favourites added to Casino Rama's 2020 lineup include Martina McBride, Tim Hicks, Marie Osmond, and comedians Rodney Carrington and Russell Peters.

Plus, tickets are still available for Wayne Newton, who will hit the stage this Friday, Valentine's Day.

Tickets for any of the shows can be purchased online.