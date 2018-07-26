

CTV Barrie





The Creedence Clearwater Revisited concert scheduled for Thursday evening at Casino Rama has been postponed.

A spokesperson for Casino Rama says the band is unable to make it to the show tonight because of "unforeseen transportation issues".

The concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019. Tickets for the original show will be honoured on the new date or ticket holders may seek a refund.

Please contact Casino Rama to inquire about refunds or ticket purchases.

The casino will grant refunds until February 9, 2019.