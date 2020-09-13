BARRIE, ONT. -- Todd Miller has been relieved of his coaching duties with the Barrie Colts.

Miller had been a right-hand-man to late Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk since the 2010 season. Miller took over as interim head coach when Hawerchuk’s cancer fight forced him to leave in 2019.

Reached by CTV Sunday, team owner Howie Campbell thanked Miller for his years of service and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

Miller, a former pro in Europe, also ran the Colts summer and March camps in Barrie and Wasaga Beach for 12 years.

The Colts coaching situation remains unclear with the season expected to start December 1, though it is not clear what the return to play will look like.