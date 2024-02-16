'To the stars' monument celebrates RCAF's centennial at CFB Borden

A new monument will be the highlight of a celebration of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) centennial.

Thanks in part to the RCAF honourary colonels and in collaboration with the RCAF, the new Ad Astra monument will be unveiled on April 2 near the entrance of CFB Borden in Angus.

Ad Astra is Latin for ‘to the stars.’ It is meant to serve as the inspiration for the monument, aligned with the RCAF’s Air Command motto, ‘Sic Itur Ad Astra’ – ‘Such is the pathway to the stars.’

Renowned sculptor Marlene Hilton Moore crafted the monument, which features a column with LED illumination on a pedestal. As dusk falls, it will emit a gentle blue glow into the sky, symbolizing the journey ‘from the birthplace of the RCAF to the stars.’

Positioned at the entrance to Base Borden, this monument recognizes the foundation of a century of aviation and pays homage to the historical roots and legacy of the RCAF. Canada’s Air Force, formed in 1920, was granted the royal title by King George V and became the Royal Canadian Air Force on April 1, 1924.

The monument will reside near Base Borden, the birthplace of the RCAF.