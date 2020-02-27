TORONTO -- TMX Group Ltd. says it has halted trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and several of its other Canadian exchanges for the remainder of Thursday due to technical issues.

The company halted trading on its exchanges shortly before 2 p.m. and confirmed at 3:17 p.m. that they would remain closed for the day.

The exchanges include its TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges and its derivatives-focused Montreal Exchange.

The trading halts come on a volatile day on North American markets, in which the TSX fell as much as 585 points due to fears of the novel coronavirus's effect on global economic growth.

In New York, The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indexes are on pace to end the day down more than 2.5 per cent each.

TMX says it continues to investigate the problem with order entry and apologizes for the inconvenience. It has not yet said when the exchanges will reopen.