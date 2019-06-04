

CTV Barrie





OPP says luckily no one was injured when a tire flew off a tractor-trailer hitting two other vehicles travelling on Mayfield Road near Bramalea Road in Caledon.

Police say a 31-year-old Caledon man has been charged in the incident that damaged both vehicles on Monday morning.

Caledon OPP is investigating and reminds motorists to check your vehicle tires to ensure all fasteners are secure for the safety of others.