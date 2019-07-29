

CTV Barrie





One person was taken to hospital after a tire flew into a BMW on Highway 400 this morning.

A Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire official tells CTV News there were no injuries, but that the patient was in shock and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

OPP says the accident happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 between Highway 89 and the 11th Line in Innisfil around noon on Monday.

Police say the tire flew off a transport truck that was maintained last week.

Charges are pending.