

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





The Thanksgiving long weekend typically marks the end of the cottage season.

Cottage-goers make that final, bittersweet trek up the 400, on their way to winterize their seasonal home.

What you do now will dictate how next year’s season will kick off in the spring.

Here are a few tips.

As most seasoned cottagers know, water can be the biggest enemy of the cottage during the winter.

Hydro One suggests draining all water systems to avoid any freezing or pipes bursting, including the water heater. Disconnect the hoses from your washing machine and dishwasher to prevent damage.

You’ll also want to animal-proof your summer home as best as you can.

You can do this by plugging any holes that those little critters might crawl through, including the chimney.

Try to avoid putting out traps. A dead animal will decompose, and in the spring you will be left with an awful scent that can be difficult to rid.

Also, any extension cords should be stored in animal-proof containers to save them from being chewed up and damaged.

Pull in your dock, or you could be fishing for it come spring.

Prop open your fridge doors to help to avoid any foul odours and prevent mould.

Another suggestion from Hydro One is to unplug major appliances, including the microwave and television.

Be sure your woodstove is cool and sealed tight before locking up for the winter months.

And finally, police suggest storing your valuables out of sight, including alcohol. Many cottage break-and-enters aren’t discovered for weeks – sometimes months – if no one is around. Police say it’s always a good idea to have a neighbour check in on things or take part in a local cottage watch program.