Tips help police charge Newmarket man after damaging planters in Newmarket, police say
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 1:46PM EDT
A surveillance image of a man who police say was tipping planters in the Town of Newmarket on July 29, 2021 (Courtesy York Regional Police)
BARRIE -- Tips from the community have helped York Regional Police track down and charge a Newmarket man for damaging several planters in the Town of Newmarket.
Police say the incident happened along Main Street around 3:45 a.m. on July 29.
According to police, officers obtained surveillance video, which showed the 34-year-old acted alone while tipping over 16 planters. The damage is estimated to be $8,000.
The Newmarket man has been charged with mischief over $5,000.
