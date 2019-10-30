Halloween means thousands of kids will hit the streets in search of free handouts of sugary goodness across the region.

Local police forces have some safety tips for all the young ghosts and goblins to ensure a Happy Halloween on Thursday evening.

For trick-or-treaters:

Avoid long costumes that could become a hazard while walking

Travel in a group or pair up with a friend, using the buddy system to keep track of one another

Trick or treat in a familiar neighbourhood

Use the sidewalk when available

Wear a light-coloured costume or one with reflective tape

Masks should fit to allow for good vision

Never eat any treats before it has been inspected by an adult

Candy that appears to have been rewrapped or tampered with should be discarded

Carry a flashlight and cell phone

For Parents:

Never let your child enter a stranger’s house

If your trick-or-treater does not return as expected, call the police immediately

For Homeowners:

Make sure the path to your door is free of tripping hazards or other obstacles

Accessorize your pumpkin with a glow stick or a battery-operated candle rather than a flame

Keep pets inside and away from trick-or-treaters

Police are also reminding motorists to be extra cautious on Halloween. Be prepared for that child who could dart out in front of your vehicle.

The weather is forecasted to be wet and chilly so dress appropriately and have a Happy Halloween!