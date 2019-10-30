Featured
Tips for a safe and fun Halloween
File image of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Halloween means thousands of kids will hit the streets in search of free handouts of sugary goodness across the region.
Local police forces have some safety tips for all the young ghosts and goblins to ensure a Happy Halloween on Thursday evening.
For trick-or-treaters:
- Avoid long costumes that could become a hazard while walking
- Travel in a group or pair up with a friend, using the buddy system to keep track of one another
- Trick or treat in a familiar neighbourhood
- Use the sidewalk when available
- Wear a light-coloured costume or one with reflective tape
- Masks should fit to allow for good vision
- Never eat any treats before it has been inspected by an adult
- Candy that appears to have been rewrapped or tampered with should be discarded
- Carry a flashlight and cell phone
For Parents:
- Never let your child enter a stranger’s house
- If your trick-or-treater does not return as expected, call the police immediately
For Homeowners:
- Make sure the path to your door is free of tripping hazards or other obstacles
- Accessorize your pumpkin with a glow stick or a battery-operated candle rather than a flame
- Keep pets inside and away from trick-or-treaters
Police are also reminding motorists to be extra cautious on Halloween. Be prepared for that child who could dart out in front of your vehicle.
The weather is forecasted to be wet and chilly so dress appropriately and have a Happy Halloween!