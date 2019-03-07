

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a man accused of stealing two tip jars left for employees at a Pita Pit at Park Place in Barrie on Monday.

Police say the man tried to grab a donation box as well but was unsuccessful and left the store with just the cash from the tip jars.

The accused is described as a white man between 20 and 29-years-old, approximately five-feet-10-inches to six-feet tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black jacket and winter hat, jeans and a grey hoodie with dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.