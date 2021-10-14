Tiny Township to host annual Farm Crawl on Saturday

Barrie -

Tiny Township's annual Farm Crawl is back for another year.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, participants can go out on a self-guided tour that will give families a scenic journey through North Simcoe while highlighting and raising agricultural awareness, the town's goal since 2018.

"The farm crawl is part of our local food project, which has been designed to raise awareness about the importance of eating local," says Community Recreation Coordinator for Township of Tiny, Emma Clench.

For $50, participants will have the opportunity to shop and sample from nine different farms across the region.

"They will also get a delicious, seasonally-inspired lunch prepared by 'Farm 2 Door" as well as a swag bag full of local goodies that they can take home with them," she adds.

Barnell Ridge Farm co-owner Amy Bell says that when events like the farm crawl bring outside people to the area, it gives local producers a boost and offers visitors a taste of life on the farm while highlighting the contributions of growers and farmers.

"We both are passionate about what we do," says Barnell Ridge Farm Co-Owner, Amy Bell.

"We're passionate about our animals and our, I guess we have a large sense of pride for our property and what we're making it and give people an idea of how much love goes on."

For more information and registration, click here (www.tiny.ca/events)