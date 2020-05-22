BARRIE -- Fire crews in Tiny Township battled a grass fire on Tiny Beaches Road on Friday afternoon.

Officials say a man was burning in a barrel when a wind gust came from the bay and blew sparks to the grass.

They say the man tried to put it out with a hose, but the flames were soon out of control.

Thirty firefighters attended and were able to extinguish the blaze before it reached any surrounding buildings.

Fire officials warn residents that conditions are dry and to be cautious when doing any outdoor burning.